Two in jail after stabbing at Livingston Parish convenience store

Police lights.

ALBANY, La. – Officials said two people are in jail after a man was stabbed Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 28000 block of LA Hwy 43.

Officials said Jeremy Griner, 33 was booked with attempted second-degree murder. A woman, Jennifer Burton, 29, was booked with principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Deputies said Griner and the victim knew each other.

Sheriff Jason Ard added the victim and two suspects had a pre-arranged meeting regarding a custody issue, and the relationship between the three was strained.

The victim remains in the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Sheriff Ard said his injuries are serious.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(© 2017 WWL)