Two injured in oil tank explosion near Dilley, Texas

DILLEY, TEXAS - Two oilfield workers were injured after an oil storage tank exploded at an oilfield near Dilley, Texas, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders were sent to Ledwig Ranch between Dilley and Millet in La Salle County around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday where LSCO said the site is operated by Carrizo Oil and Gas.

When emergency crews arrived they found a number of upright oil storage tanks fully engulfed in flames. LSCSO said an oil tank battery had ignited and the cause unknown at the moment.

Plumes of smoke could be seen in the sky all the way from Cotulla, according to reports.

Firefighter surrounded the scene and remained on site to help extinguish the remaining fires and prevent the possible spread to the surrounding open areas.

Two oilfield workers were airlifted from the scene to San Antonio for treatment to injuries sustained. There was no word on the severity of their injuries. LSCO said that oilfield workers are often airlifted for treatment when injuries are minor as it is the fastest mode of transportation.

