Two injured in oil tank explosion near Dilley, Texas

DILLEY, TEXAS - Two people were injured after an oil storage tank exploded at an oilfield near Dilley, Texas, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders were sent to Ledwig Ranch between Dilley and Millet in La Salle County around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. LSCO said the site is operated by Carrizo Oil and Gas.

LSCSO said an oil storage tank ignited and the cause unknown at the moment. Plumes of smoke could be seen in the sky all the way from Cotulla, according to reports.

Local fire departments are on standby at the scene as the fire is burning itself out.

Two people were airlifted from the scene for treatment to injuries sustained. There is no word on the severity of their injuries. LSCO said that oilfield workers are often airlifted for treatment when injuries are minor as it is the fastest mode of transportation.

