Two music acts cancel New Orleans-area tour stop

METAIRIE, La. -- Two national touring acts have canceled upcoming concerts at the Shrine on Airline in as many days.

Earlier this week, Outlaw Music Festival, set to kick off its tour July 1 in Metairie, canceled the date citing a "scheduling conflict."

The lineup included Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and His Band, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Hayes Carll and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

The five additional tour stops remain scheduled. Ticket refunds are available at your point of purchase, according to the festival website.

On Wednesday, Van's Warped Tour announced on Facebook that the June 28 Metairie tour date was canceled "due to circumstances beyond our control," the post said.

Those who bought tickets can use them at any other locations on the tour or request a refund. More details on tickets can be found here: http://vanswarpedtour.com/dates/metairie

