Two popular primates leaving Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS -- Two Great Apes are leaving the Audubon Zoo.

Casey, a western lowland silverback gorilla, and Berani, a Sumatran orangutan, will be moving to new homes as part of a plan to preserve the species.

The two popular primates will be relocated other accredited facilities of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) as a safeguard for animals facing extinction in the wild, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Casey came to Audubon in 2002 and will be sent to the Louisville Zoo on June 12.

Berani has been at Audubon since 2001 and is scheduled to move to the Denver Zoo on June 23.

(Video courtesy Audubon Zoo)

