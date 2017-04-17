Two-story home engulfed by flames, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire Monday morning near Old Spanish Trail and San Marco Road in New Orleans East.

The fire began around 3:45 a.m., according to NOFD. A two-story house was completely engulfed in flames and firefighters said they had to go on the defense and attack the house from the outside and work their way to the interior of the home.

As of 6 a.m., the fire was out, but firefighters were still checking for hot spots.

Firefighters said was no one home at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters are checking for hotspots at this 2 story structure home at Old Spanish Trail and San Marco Rd in New Orleans east. pic.twitter.com/9MBDZY1atU — Janella Newsome (@JanellaNewsome) April 17, 2017

