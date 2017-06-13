Uber Offers Full Refunds To Customers In London After Price Surging During Terror Attack
After coming under fire from some pretty angry customers, Uber is refunding fares for trips near the London Bridge terror attack. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WWLTV 5:09 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Day of heavy drinking, 'horse-playing' ends in man's deathJun 13, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Woman sues Boomtown Casino over bat biteJun 13, 2017, 6:08 p.m.
-
Ex-Franklin substitute who lost job after video…Jun 13, 2017, 6:14 p.m.