HARVEY – A woman who died after a house fire in Harvey is a well-known children’s book author and the mother of a local teen cooking champion, according to a report in the New Orleans Advocate.



Dianne Casas, 47, perished in the fire that occurred Monday evening around 6:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hampton Drive.



The New Orleans Advocate reported Casas is a well-known author of children's books. One of her children is Eliana Marisol De Las Casas, a teen chef who won the "Food network's Chopped Teen Tournament" last year.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they tried to enter the home, however, the fire was too intense to do so. The Harvey Volunteer Fire Department responded and removed Casas from the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Casas was home alone and found in critical condition before being brought to an area hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play in Casas' death.

The sheriff’s office says that arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

