UPDATE: Police find missing Louisiana teen safe

Photo via Louisiana State Police

BAKER, La. – Police have found a missing teen safe, according to Baton Rouge station WBRZ.

Law enforcement issued an endangered child alert for Erica Acosta Tuesday night. Authorities said the 13-year-old was last seen Christmas morning around 1:30 a.m. She was reported missing from her home in Baker, and police said she was last seen wearing a red pullover t-shirt with white stripes.

Acosta is described as 4’11” tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Anyone with information on Acosta or her whereabouts is asked to call the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000.

