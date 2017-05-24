Uptown church celebrates 125 years

Photo: Paolo Zampella

NEW ORLEANS -- This week, one church in the Uptown area is celebrating 125 years.

The original Holy Name of Jesus Church on St. Charles Avenue celebrated its first Mass on May 28 in 1892.

The church will hold several events to mark the anniversary.



On Wednesday, a historical and architectural presentation will be led by Bill and Sally Reeves at 7 p.m. May 24 at 6367 St. Charles Avenue.

A Mass of Celebration marking the 125th anniversary of the first mass will take place Sunday, May 28 and will be presided over by Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

The Archbishop will also hold a special blessing for all who were married at Holy Name of Jesus Church. A reception will follow in the St. Charles Room of the Damen Student Center (Loyola University.)

For more information, email holyname@hnjchurch.org or call (504) 865-7430.

