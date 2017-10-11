US pickup truck buyers demanding more luxury

DETROIT (AP) - Truck buyers are increasingly seeking to outfit their pickups with all the comforts of luxury cars, from heated and cooled seats to backup cameras to panoramic glass roofs.

Americans now spend an average of $46,844 on a pickup truck, according to Kelley Blue Book, more than the starting price of luxury SUVs like the Mercedes GLC or the Lexus RX. Pickup trucks make up a little more than a third of all vehicles that sell for over $50,000.

The luxury trend has helped pickups outpace the industry in terms of the prices they command.

At the State Fair of Texas this month, Ford Motor Co. is displaying its most expensive pickup yet: The F-Series Super Duty Limited, a luxury heavy-duty truck with a starting price of $80,835.

