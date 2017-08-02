CVS store employee accused of killing manager found by dumpster

WARRENTON, VA. (WUSA9) - A CVS store employee has been arrested for allegedly killing his manager last week outside of the Warrenton CVS pharmacy, Warrenton police said.

Police arrested Bernard Clark Duse, Jr. 76 early Wednesday morning in connection with the homicide of Rex Olsen, 64. The homicide happened on July 26 at the Warrenton CVS pharmacy located at 510 Blackwell Road.

Olsen was the store manager and was the supervisor of Duse. Olsen was found near the dumpster at the CVS.

Duse is being charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder, authorities said.

