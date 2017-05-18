VERIFY | How can Beauregard statue be moved if on the National Register of Historic Places?

VERIFY -- The P.T.G. Beauregard statue was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, so how could the statue be removed given its placement on the historic places register?

We decided to verify how that was possible.

The National Park Service runs the National Register of Historic Places and according to its website,

"from the federal perspective, a property owner (in this case, the city) can do whatever they want with their property as long as there are no Federal monies attached to the property."

We also called Washington and spoke to Jim Gaffert, the historian for the National Register of Historic Places.

He said a listing on their register places no requirement or restrictions on public owners of non-federal property.

"If federal money had been attached to the monument, then according to federal rules, the city would have had to notify another organization, the federal advisory council on historic preservation and allow it to comment on the project," Gaffert said.

We called Washington again and spoke with Javier Marquez, General Counsel for the Advisory Council on Historic Places, and he said quote, "as far as we're aware, there was no use of any federal funding for this removal."

We then reached out to Mayor Mitch Landrieu's communications department to make sure no federal money was attached to the statue or its removal.

Tyrone Walker, the communications director told us there was not.

So, from a federal stand point, we were able to verify that placement of the P.T.G. Beauregard statue on the National Register of Historic Places did not preclude the city from removing it.

© 2017 WWL-TV