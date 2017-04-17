Cleveland Police have identified the victim of the homicide posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon.

Robert Godwin Sr. , 74, was gunned down in a Facebook video posted by Steven Stephens at 635 East 93rd Street.

Stephens remains at large at this time.

Godwin’s family rushed to the scene in the 600 block of East 93rd Street. They broke down as they described the type of person Godwin was to WKYC.

"He was very good-hearted...he would give you the shirt off of his back," one relative said.

As family members spoke to WKYC, they cried as they talked about their father who they say was a good man who loved to go fishing. They said Godwin went fishing Sunday morning.

Stephens is thought to driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags. He is considered armed and dangerous.

