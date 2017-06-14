Victims recovering after shooting during Congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday morning. The hospital tweeted late Wednesday that the congressman will require additional operations.

A man opened fire on a Congressional baseball team as they were practicing for an annual game to be played at Nationals Park Thursday.

Scalise spoke to his wife on the phone before he underwent surgery. He was out of surgery by 10:30 a.m. His wife and their two young children flew in from New Orleans, Louisiana, to be with him.

The hospital said Scalise sustained a single rifle shot in his left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding.

Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner is still at MedStar Washington Hospital and is listed in good condition. She is expected to make a full recovery after she was shot in the ankle.

The chief of Capitol Police visited her Wednesday afternoon.

First responders airlifted both Scalise and Griner in a U.S. Park Police Eagle helicopter, capable of carrying two patients, to the hospital for treatment.

One other victim was taken to George Washington Hospital but his or her identity has not yet been released.

One of those people transported to GW was the shooter, James Hodgkinson, who later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

