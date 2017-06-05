Video shows Baton Rouge deputy hurt in ambush speaking to family

BATON ROUGE – New video shared Monday shows one of the deputies hurt in Baton Rouge police ambush speaking.

The video was shared by Danielle Alyse Mcnicoll Monday afternoon and shows East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier saying the word “hello” to his fiancée.

Tullier was shot in the ambush last July on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Tullier spent several months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before he was moved to the Institute for Rehabilitation and Research at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Tullier’s father, James Tullier, has posted daily updates on Nick’s condition and recovery since the shooting in July. In Monday’s update, James reports, “Nick’s had as pretty good couple of days.”

The family is expected to meet with a surgeon this week.

