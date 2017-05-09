Volunteers needed for large scale evacuation drill

NEW ORLEANS -- The City is looking for volunteers to participate in a full scale evacuation drill to assess the city's evacuation plan.

The drill will be will held from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday May 17 at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Dr., Hall H.

The City is looking for hundreds of people to participate in a variety of roles to test the plan which is designed to help up to 40,000 people in Orleans Parish leave the city during a mandatory evacuation.

New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) and Evacuteer.org will lead the exercise.

To participate, fill out the registration form here: https://www.nola-fullscale.com.

Lunch and parking will be provided at the Convention Center.

© 2017 WWL-TV