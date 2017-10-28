Voodoo Festival 2017 continues to draw in big crowds on chilly Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – Voodoo Music and Arts Experience continues to draw in big crowds on its second day.

The festival features some big national acts like Kendrick Lamar and the Foo Fighters along with several local acts.

The second day of the three-day festival brought some chilly weather, but that did not stop festival goers from enjoying the event. The festival is a musical gumbo, stirring up music, the art community, cuisine and all the mystery and adventures that Halloween can conjure up.





“I went to school at Tulane and it’s been a while since I’ve been back but we came back but we came here and it’s been a while since we’ve been back and every time we come here it’s just about the environment, being fun, just living a good life, having fun, dressing up,” one festival-goer said.

“There is so much different music and some of it I’ve never been introduced to before, so I like to be able to wander around a bit and catch some stuff that maybe I wouldn’t have seen before,” another festival-goer said.

Performances on Saturday will last until 11 p.m. and on Sunday, the last day, of the festival, gates will open up at noon and close at 9 p.m.

