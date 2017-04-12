Wanted fugitive leads deputies on chase through Mandeville

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

MANDEVILLE, La. -- A man and a woman led St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputies on a car chase through Mandeville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

According to parish deputies, 37-year-old Curtis Savoie was driving a blue Honda Civic with a stolen license plate on Hwy 59 when police attempted a traffic stop for the stolen plate. Savoie fled from the deputies and attempted to crash head-on with several police vehicles throughout the chase, deputies said.

Savoie crashed the car in the 1700 block of W. Causeway Approach and then fled into a wooded area. He was later tracked by K9 Lex and taken into custody.

The passenger in the car, Nanci Barnes, 33, was also taken into custody.

STPSO deputies said Savoie fled due to an outstanding warrant, two stolen firearms, methamphetamine, and marijuana inside of the vehicle. Savoie is wanted in Tangipahoa Parish for domestic violence by strangulation.

Both Savoie and Barnes were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on several charges. During the booking process, deputies located additional methamphetamine, which was hidden inside of Barnes’ bra.

