Wanted man broadcasts homicide on Facebook Live

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Police are searching for a man they say broadcast a murder live on Facebook.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, Steve Stephens fatally shot a man while broadcasting the homicide live on social media. Stephens also claims to have committed several other homicidies, but police have yet to verify those claims.

Police describe Stephens as a black male, about 6'1" tall weighing about 244 lbs., with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray or black striped polo shirt and drives a white or cream colored SUV.



Police say Stephens is armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 immediately and do no approach him.

