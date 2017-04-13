WATCH LIVE: Giraffe cam at Animal Adventure Park

April the giraffe on March 30, 2017 (Photo: Animal Adventure Park NY)

Hundreds of thousands have been watching April the giraffe online since February - she's pregnant, and her calf could come at any hour or in the coming days.

The 15-year-old mom giraffe is located at the Animal Adventure Park outside of Binghamton, N.Y.

You can watch the live stream above or tap here for the animal park's listing of live videos on YouTube.

The animal park posted the following update to its Facebook page Thursday morning:

4/13 Update: She is "out of it" were keepers comments this morning; noting distracted behavior versus her normal inquisitive, treat begging, self. Significant bulging of the belly also noted.

Backend slightly damp but nothing to get excited about yet. We are still observing light discharge on a daily basis.

Cool morning temperatures will delay yard time, but this afternoon we expect to do a Q&A session from the giraffe deck with Oliver.

We haven't done a Q&A in a bit of time.

So, please submit questions you may have in the comments of this post and we will address some of them!

We welcomed a muntjac deer fawn yesterday!

This tiny little critter is by far one of the cutest offspring we've observed. Pictures will post once mom and baby settle in.

-----------

(Note: There is no audio. This is a raw video stream.)

THINGS TO KNOW: (*Info from Animal Adventure YouTube page*):

April is 15 - her 4th calf

Oliver is 5 - his 1st calf

They have some of the biggest pens in the nation. We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy.

The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6' tall at birth.

The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.

Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning around 6-10 months.

Once the calf is born, we will have a contest to name it.

The keepers will go in with April, clean her pen, give her treats (but not Oliver). He is a bull - and a bull is a bull is a bull!

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months

The calf with stay with April for 6-10 months then be re-homed.

Those "things" on their heads are called ossicones.

Bulls (male giraffes) only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable....

They eat hay and grains but love romaine lettuce. Once in a while, they will feed April romaine right in front of the camera.

© 2017 KHOU-TV