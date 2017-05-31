Wednesday is deadline to pay supplemental property tax in Orleans

Property taxes and mortgage concept (Thinkstock) (Photo: everydayplus, Suchada Toemkraisri)

NEW ORLEANS -- If you live in New Orleans, you may have received a bill for a supplemental property tax.

If you haven't yet done so, you will need to pay that bill by the end of business Wednesday, May 31.

In the December 2016 election, voters in Orleans Parish approved property tax millages for fire protection and drainage. On January 26, 2017, the New Orleans City Council adopted the millage ordinances.

The City said supplemental property tax bills were sent to residents in April of 2017.

Residents may view and pay their property tax bill online by visiting http://www.nola.gov/pay-taxes/ and select “Real Estate Property Tax.”

To pay online, residents will need their tax bill number. Residents are encouraged to pay online with either an eCheck or credit/debit card. A 2.49 percent processing fee will be charged on all credit/debit card transactions.

The Orleans Parish Assessor's Office does not issue tax bills or collect payment of taxes. Inquiries should be directed to the City’s Treasury Department.

