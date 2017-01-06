Westwego woman walking her dog goes missing

WESTWEGO, La. -- Police are asking for help locating a Westwego woman who went missing earlier this week.

According to Westwego Police, 30-year-old Tiffany Hammill was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4 in the 100 block of Vic. A Pitre Drive.

Police say Hammill was wearing black leggings and a light-colored sweatshirt when she left her house to take her dog for a walk.

It is unclear the breed of the dog or if it is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to called (504) 341-8623 or 911.

