What's next for Confederate monument sites

NEW ORLEANS -- Crews, working for the City of New Orleans are expected to removed three confederate monuments in the coming weeks.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said now is the time to begin looking at future uses for the sites.

"It's been really hard to kind of have a community conversation because of the controversy around two options, take 'em down, don't take 'em down," Mayor Landrieu said. "I hope once we get them down we can have a short community discussion. A lot of people have been thinking about a lot of it."

The mayor said the site behind Canal Place, where the Liberty Place monument stood before its removal early Monday, can remain vacant.

Landrieu would like to rethink the entire Mid-City thoroughfare where the Jefferson Davis statue now stands.

Neighbors have differing opinions on what that should look like.

"Because the monument has such a divisive connotation that it should be replaced by something on the contrary where people would come together," Christiane Geisler said.

"Honestly, if they're taking the other two monuments down, this is a very natural place to put them because you have other Civil Way monuments over there," Spencer Haywood said.

The mayor suggested partnering with the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Jazz and Heritage Festival to come up with public art to replace the statue of Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard near City Park

"They might want to think of putting an iconic piece of art that represents what we do out there," Landrieu said.

That seems to be a popular idea.

"There are a lot of good local artists around here," neighbor Christine Jerry said. "This is a beautiful place to put different types of artwork."

The mayor said Lee Circle could be turned into a fountain with statues representing various aspects of New Orleans' people and culture, and renamed Tricentennial Circle in honor of the city's 300th birthday next year.

"You don't have to dig the whole thing up and throw it away, but there are a whole bunch of other ideas and names and I think the public has been thinking about that," Landrieu said.

Here are some other ideas.

"I think there's one New Orleanian who we all love and that's Allen Toussaint," neighbor Martha Landrum said. "I think it would be such a tribute to have it Toussaint Circle and give honor to one of our greatest musicians."

Something that represents unity because that (Lee Circle) was for a long time ago and for a lot of people, caught up in a racial divide," Jeremy Williams said. "Something that represents unity."

Mayor Landrieu plans to form a citizens committee to hold public meetings to listen to various ideas to repurpose Lee Circle.

