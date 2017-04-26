Widow of Westwego officer asks for help finding phone

The widow of a Westwego Police officer is asking for help.

Last night, Ashley Louviere's cell phone went missing after attending her daughter's t-ball game at Pard Playground in Marrero.

Louviere's husband Michael was killed in January when he stopped to help a woman who appeared to have been in a car accident.

Following the t-ball game, Ashley Louviere hopped onto her Facebook page and asked for the public's help finding the lost phone.

"I'm hoping it was mistakenly picked up and will soon be returned," Ashley Louviere posted.

The phone has no private information, she said, but it does have several photos and videos, including many of her children with their late father.

"My daughter is pretty upset because that's videos of her dad that she loves to watch," Ashley Louviere said. "We have lost enough so, I'm politely asking whoever has it to please return it to Pard Playground. I won't ask any questions, I just want it back."

