Wildlife & Fisheries hiring 'Alligator Technicians' to tag, sack alligators

It's an 'only in Louisiana' job opening.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is hiring seasonal 'Alligator Technicians.'

Job duties include tagging alligators, measuring alligators and putting live alligators in burlap sacks.

Lesser tasks include computer work and some field research.

The job will require travel across the state with some overnight stays. Meal stipends may be provided, however, because it is a temporary position, benefits such as vacation and insurance are not offered.

Tap here to see the full description.

Those interested can call or email Jeb Linscombe at jlinscombe@wlf.la.gov or (337) 373-0032.

© 2017 WWL-TV