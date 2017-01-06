Winter weather advisory Friday for Northshore

CHRIS FRANKLIN -- A cold stretch of weather is on the way!

It begins Friday with falling temps through the morning and afternoon. Temps today will remain in the 40s. Off and on showers throughout the day with a potential to see some of that transition to a wintry mix on the Northshore, mainly Washington Parish, northern Tangipahoa, and Livingston.

Some sleet and snow flurries are possible.

All precipitation will be gone by late Friday night, and the colder temps will settle in.

A light freeze expected for the Northshore Friday night through Saturday morning.

Southshore temps will drop into the low to mid 30s.

During the day Saturday, expect cold temps with highs in the low 40s. Some locations could remain in the 30s!! With strong north winds, it'll feel like the 20s, even under sunny skies!

Coldest morning will be Sunday with a hard freeze on the Northshore. Protect pipes, plants and pets. A light freeze on the Southshore is possible. Another chilly, but sunny day Sunday. Quick warm up next week.

