Multiple fatalities reported after shooter opens fire in Sutherland Springs church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - The Wilson County News is reporting that the man who allegedly walked into a church about 30 miles east of San Antonio Sunday morning and shot several people has been taken down by police.

KENS 5 confirmed at the scene that there have been 'multiple casualties and fatalities' including children.

Several witnesses contacted KENS 5 just before noon Sunday about police presence and emergency crews responding to shots fired at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, just east of San Antonio.

A witness at the scene reported a 2-year-old was also shot.

