Woman accused of attempting to kill deputy released on bond

Dequince Brown, the 21-year-old woman charged with attempted murder of a police officer, an Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed her boyfriend July 6, is out on bond.

Brown had been held in an Avoyelles Parish correctional facility since July 6. She was released to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning, a jail worker said.

An Evangeline Parish jail employee said Brown was released on bond. She did not know the amount of the bond.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Deputy Paul Lafleur told a Louisiana State Police investigator he drew his gun on Dejuan Guillory, 27, of Mamou, after Guillory struck him in the head, according to an affidavit for Brown's arrest.

The deputy said Guillory obeyed his command to get on the ground on his stomach, the affidavit states. But when Lafleur attempted to handcuff Guillory, he began to struggle, according to the affidavit.

"Brown jumped on his back and placed her arm around his neck, punching him, pulling his hair, and attempting to grab his gun," Trooper Paul DuBois wrote in the affidavit, citing Lafleur.

According to the deputy, "During the struggle, Brown stated, 'We are going to kill him.'"

That's when Lafleur shot Guillory, the affidavit states.

The state trooper said in an interview with state police detectives that Brown said she jumped on the deputy's back as he tried to handcuff her boyfriend. That's when Lafleur fired his gun.

That account differs from what her attorney, Joseph Long of Baton Rouge, said in an audio interview with Pen Point News. Long said Brown told him the deputy and Guillory continued to argue while Guillory was on the ground on his stomach with his hands behind his back.

That's when the first shot was fired at Guillory, Long said, and that's when Brown jumped on the deputy's back to stop him. But three more shots were fired.

She did not say anything about trying to grab the gun, just that she jumped on his back and bit his neck.

State Police said Monday the patrol car was equipped with a dash camera and they will review the video from the incident. They also said a handcuff was attached to Guillory's right wrist and had to be cut off after the autopsy because it was "significantly damaged."

