Woman calls to report drugs in her Monroe hotel room, gets arrested

Two West Monroe women are facing multiple drug charges after one of the women called the West Monroe Police Department to report a burglary.

According to an arrest affidavit for Tracy McCarty, 40, James Cummings Road, a caller told dispatch someone broke into her hotel room and left drugs behind.

When officers arrived around 6 a.m. and spoke to McCarty, she said she was staying at the location with a second woman, Dana Cassidy, 35, James Cummings Road.

McCarty said she believed Cassidy and her husband were setting her up and trying to get her arrested. She said she used methamphetamine with Cassidy at approximately 2 a.m.

Per the report, McCarty said Cassidy got her into using meth and brought the drug with her to their hotel room. McCarty said she started using meth in May but used marijuana previously.

McCarty gave officers permission to search the room, which Cassidy was occupied along with her one-year-old daughter.

The office reported finding a wooden cigar case holding suspected marijuana, two used syringes, a metal spoon and an Altoid container with empty bags and a razor blade inside on the bed.

In a small camouflage bag holding Cassidy's identification card, the officer found three syringes loaded with suspected methamphetamine, several other empty and used syringes, three metal spoons and empty plastic bags. A metal container in the bag held four used syringes and cotton swabs.

A red suitcase in the room that both Cassidy and McCarty were using held a plastic bag containing one used syringe and a glass pipe.

Per the report, a pill bottle with McCarty's name on it was also found. It held two prescription pills. Both suspects denied knowledge of the pills.

The report states McCarty said Cassidy brought all of the drugs to the hotel, but they both used them while Cassidy's child slept.

McCarty was booked on charges of possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age and obtaining a legend drug by misrepresentation or fraud. Bond was set at $9,750.

Cassidy was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, first offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age and obtaining a legend drug by misrepresentation or fraud. Bond was set at $9,750.

