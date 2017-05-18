Woman found shot, killed in car with engine still running

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- A woman was found dead in the driver's seat of a car Thursday morning in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, officers were called to the Willowbrook Apartments on Bundy Road shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a woman in the driver's seat of an Infiniti G-35. Police said the car was parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running and that she had been shot multiple times.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victim and the official cause of death pending notification of family.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

