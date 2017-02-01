Woman killed, another injured during double shooting in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Tuesday night in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, officers were called to the 7100 block of W. Laverne Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in that area.

Officers found a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second female victim later arrived at the hospital, police said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say.

Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.



Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.



Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or call toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.

