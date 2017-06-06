Woman posing as Uber driver steals Rolex watch from passenger

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for two women they say posed as Uber drivers and robbed a man of his Rolex watch early Sunday.

The victim told police he requested a ride through Uber around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Iberville Street in the French Quarter. The victim said a white, GMC Acadia pulled up a few minutes later and a woman got out and asked him if he was waiting for an Uber.

A second woman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and opened the back passenger door.

The victim told investigators the driver brought him to a convenience store near Common and Carondelet streets, then to his home on Hawthorne Place in Lakeview. When the man got out and started walking toward his home, the driver approached him “in a fast and aggressive manner” and stole his Rolex watch before running back to the vehicle.

The man tried to get back into the vehicle, but the driver sped away, dragging him a short distance before fleeing the scene.

Detectives do not believe the suspects are registered drivers for Uber. The man told police the vehicle, driver and second woman did not match the description of the dispatched Uber driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV