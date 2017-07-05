Woman says 4 men raped her in N.O. East after botched drug deal

Photo: file

NEW ORLEANS -- Four men drove a woman to a desolate part of New Orleans East and raped her after she tried to buy drugs from one of them, police said.



The 50-year-old victim said she borrowed a friend’s SUV about 2 a.m. June 28 to buy drugs in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. The rape was first reported Wednesday in an overnight crime log, which often means that is when the victim reported the crime to police.



The victim met a man she bought drugs from before and they drove around the corner, where three other men hopped in the vehicle.



At that point, the man she wanted to buy drugs from drove her and the three other men to a desolate area near Interstate 10 east and the Interstate 510 south exit, where all four men raped the woman.



The men then fled in the SUV and the victim walked to Chalmette, police said.



Police said the victim described the first man as black with a dark complexion and short haircut and being 26-36 years old. He wore a black T-shirt with gold lettering.



One of the other rapists was described as a black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, a short haircut and missing a front tooth.



Police did not provide descriptions of the other two men.



The victim declined to have a sexual-assault kit completed.



The missing vehicle is a white 2006 four-door Ford Expedition with Louisiana license plate ZLP 813.

