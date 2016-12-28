Woman shot in the hand on CCC, police say

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning on the Westbound span of U.S. 90 Business West on the Crescent City Connection bridge.

According to police, the woman was driving in her car when an unknown vehicle pulled up to her driver’s side and opened fire. The woman was struck in the hand by the gunfire and was transported to by EMS to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

(© 2016 WWL)