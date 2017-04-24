Woman shot, killed in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East where officers say a woman was found shot outside an apartment.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night in the 6700 block of Bundy Road, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The victim was found lying outside and suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's name and age have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS, (504) 822-1111.

