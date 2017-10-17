Wooing Amazon with sun, fun ... and giant buttons

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

BOSTON (AP) - Mayors from Toledo to Tulsa are so eager to woo Amazon's much-vaunted second headquarters that they're brandishing bourbon, selling the sun, and whispering sweet nothings to the company.



The Associated Press talked to the leaders of more than 50 cities or metropolitan regions about the different ways they're showcasing themselves to the Seattle e-commerce company. The bids are due Thursday.



Denver and Austin, for instance, boast of "300 days of sunshine" - a sharp contrast to the rainy Pacific Northwest. But Albuquerque upped the ante, promising 310 cloudless days.



Birmingham, Alabama, isn't just flirting with the idea of landing Amazon's new headquarters. It's REALLY flirting, by having people send pre-generated tweets to the company. One reads: "Amazon, we got a 100% match on Bumble. Wanna go on a date?"

Whichever city lands Amazon's second headquarters some people in Seattle - its original hometown - want people to know there are downsides to having the tech giant in the neighborhood.



For years now, much of downtown Seattle has been a maze of broken streets and caution-taped sidewalks. Dozens of enormous cranes tower overhead as double-length dump trucks hauling excavated dirt rumble past pedestrians and bicyclists. The crashing and clanging of construction is the city's soundtrack on perpetual loop.



Housing prices have soared faster than anywhere else in the country, driving some low- and even middle-income residents beyond city limits. Traffic is frequently unmentionable. And while Amazon is far from solely to blame for these issues life in its hometown is indeed one more endeavor the tech giant has disrupted.

© 2017 Associated Press