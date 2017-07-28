Workers rushed to hospital when construction elevator in CBD plummets seven stories

Several workers were rushed to a hospital after a construction elevator they were in plummeted seven stories Friday afternoon. (Photo: Meg Farris/WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- At least six workers were in a construction elevator in the Central Business District when it fell seven stories to the ground below Friday afternoon.

The foreman on the site said one worker was seriously injured. Details about the other injuries were not immediately known, but it was believed they were minor leg injuries.

The accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. at Julia and South Rampart streets. A spring at the bottom of the elevator shaft was able to soften the landing, the foreman said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led the construction elevator at The Standard, a condominium building under construction in the South Market District neighborhood, to drop.

A spokeswoman for the Domain Companies, the South Market District's developer, said the company was aware of the incident and that Woodward had begun an investigation.

