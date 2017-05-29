WWII hero reminds us of the true meaning of Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS -- Memorial Day is a day to remember fallen heroes and to give thanks for the valor of others.

Lt. Commander William Connell, USN (Retired), 93, can tell you all about valor.

He joined the Navy at 17 and became a pilot in World War II. On July 4, 1944, Connell was shot down on his first and last mission, just off the coast of the tiny Japanese island of Chichijima.

"An anti-aircraft shell exploded right close to my aircraft," Connell said. "I didn't know it at the time, but it blew the aircraft completely in half. I was captured as soon as I hit the water."

Connell spent the next 15 months as a prisoner of war where he was beaten, starved and threatened with execution.

"If they didn't like the way we acted toward the emperor, they could punish us," Connell said. "If they didn't like something else that we did, they could punish us. The Japanese had told us many times before that if the Japanese lost the war, we were to be executed. Fortunately for us, that threat was not carried out."

Connell came home after the fall of Tokyo in 1945. He spent the better part of the next year in a hospital bed.

"I was there for nine months where I recuperated physically, because I was a physical wreck," Connell said.

This week, he rented an RV and took a road trip from his home in Minnesota to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. Connell spent two days touring the museum.

"It brought back a lot of memories for me because I went though it personally," Connell said. "These youngsters today really don't have the faintest idea of what it was like to be held prisoner by the Japanese.

Connell's personal assistant Steve Geier and his friend and colleague Barb Allee joined Connell on the journey.

"Everywhere we went, people were stopping to thank him," Allee said. "That meant a lot. He had no idea, he does not understand that he's a hero."

Connell said despite what he went through during WWII, he would heed the call of his country again, if needed.

"I certainly wouldn't want to go through the experiences that I did go through as a prisoner of war, but on the other hand, I'm the first one that would go if we got involved in a conflict," Connell said.

Allee admits, on this Memorial Day, Connell reminded her of the true meaning of sacrifice, duty and honor.

"I've spent a lot of time crying some very appreciative tears on this journey," Allee said.

Connell returned to Japan several times, one with former President George H.W. Bush. Bush was also shot down off the coast of Chichijima and later rescued by a U.S. submarine.

"I don't have any animosity against the Japanese people, none what so ever," Connell said. "I am now 93 years of age. I don't have the attitude that I had when I was 33 years of age."

Connell is mentioned prominently in James Bradley's 2004 best-selling history, "Fly Boys: A True Story of Courage."

