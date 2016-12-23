4th Degree Podcast: Episode 2: Sheba Turk

Sheba Turk, an Eyewitness Morning News Anchor and the host of The504, a culture and talk show on WUPL-TV My54, shares the secrets for going viral in an increasingly pick-and-choose digital world.

WWL 8:55 AM. CST December 23, 2016

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories