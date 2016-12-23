4th Degree Podcast: Episode 3 Wynton Yates
Just how versatile is a reporter expected to be? Within a few weeks, reporter Wynton Yates covered the death of Alton Sterling, the ambush attack on three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers and the worldwide phenomenon of Pokemon Go during the summer of
WWL 8:59 AM. CST December 23, 2016
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Substitute teacher arrested for sex with teens
-
Phil Johnson's annual Christmas editorial
-
12 for the Road: Tommy Tucker
-
Community reeling after teen dies in bayou crash
-
JP man convicted murder wife in '84, ordered freed by governor
-
Man found murdered outside Harvey home
-
Homeless families find homes during the holidays
-
Low-income housing evictions could be a sign of things to come
-
St. Tammany law enforcement conducts 'Secret Santa' operations
-
Christmas and crawfish?
More Stories
-
Homeless families find homes during the holidaysDec 23, 2016, 8:47 p.m.
-
A WWL-TV tradition: Phil Johnson's Christmas editorialDec 23, 2016, 5:34 p.m.
-
12 for the Road: Joking around with Tommy TuckerDec 23, 2016, 10:20 p.m.