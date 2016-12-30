An introduction to 4th Degree

In broadcasting, the term 'package' refers to a fully edited story by a reporter, or an anchor, that includes sounds, sometimes fonts, often several interviews as well as some on-camera time for the reporter who's telling the story.

Here at WWL-TV, package length is set to one minute and 30 seconds.

That's not very long. Which is why we started this podcast.

4th Degree has one goal in mind, to get more. More of the back story. More of the emotion. More of the time and thought that went into investigating and researching the stories we report.

Using a play on a word play, the title '4th degree' uses our station's channel number and takes on the concept of giving someone the third degree, as in getting to the heart and to the root of the matter -- of the story.

Along the way, we also hope to discover more about the state of journalism, how it's changed over time and where we think it could be headed.

In this first season, you'll hear from Eric Paulsen, Sheba Turk, Wynton Yates and Mike Perlstein about the big stories they tackled in 2016.

Back in May, Eric was working on a story about 'Murda Capital,' a documentary that explores the rampant gun violence in New Orleans. While interviewing people involved with the making of the documentary, a fight broke out, with the cameras rolling, and one of the men had a gun. Eric and WWLTV producers decided to show the fight on TV. Eric talks about what happened that day, and the reaction it drew from viewers once it aired.

Sheba Turk is no stranger to social media. In the second episode of our look back at 2016, we talk to Sheba about what went viral this year and why.

During the month of July, two major incidents unfolded in Baton Rouge and just a few days apart. On July 5, Alton Sterling was shot and killed during an incident with police. About ten days later, three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers were ambushed, shot and killed. Reporter Wynton Yates covered both of these stories. In episode three, we explore with Wynton the duality that lives inside reporters: relating as a human and remaining neutral.

In 2016, New Orleans saw the number of heroin-related deaths surpassed the number of murders, for the first time in recorded history. WWL-TV Investigator Mike Perlstein had a hard time letting that statistic settle. In a five-part series, Mike documented all the lives impacted by the potent drug and how the research impacted his own life.

We hope you enjoy the stories behind the stories.

