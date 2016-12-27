In memoriam: Locals we lost in 2016

Remembering some of those notables who died in 2016.

Paying tribute to the New Orleanians we lost in 2016 - including famed musicians, civic leaders, restaurateurs and journalists. No list like this can ever be complete, but we pay tribute to these notables who left us in the past year.

Click the slideshow for photos. Can't see this on mobile? Click here

Tune in Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Eyewitness News for a video tribute to some of those we lost this year.