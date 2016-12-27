Most viewed stories of 2016 on WWLTV.com

This is a list of the most viewed stories on WWLTV.com in 2016 - to date.
The list includes many of the sad stories that made the news during the year locally, from floods to shootings, violence and scandal.
The list is what was viewed the most by our viewers. It includes some very light stories among the more serious ones. Often, this happens as a result of a story that will go viral. There is also the issue of major stories like the Will Smith shooting, being carried over a series of reports vs. just one story for that Pikachu statue that showed up in the Garden District.
These again are ranked by how often they were viewed, not necessarily by news value, though most of the stories on the list were the biggest of the year.
1 - Baton Rouge Police Officers shot - 1,026,056 views
2 - Gun, fight during WWL-TV interview - 490,953 views
3 - Lawmaker wants to license, regulate Cajun Navy - 301,111 views
4 - 90 percent of homes in Denham Springs flooded - 267,469 views
5 - JP deputy shoots gun-wielding teen in warehouse - 224,677 views
6 - Oil refinery fire at Motiva plant - 212,075 views
7 - JP officer shot, killed on Manhattan Blvd. - 185,960 views
8 - Raising Cane's manager killed in robbery attempt - 159,959 views
9 - Hundreds stranded on I-12 during flood - 154,099 views
10 - What the amendments on the ballot mean - 151,381 views
11 - Mike Yenni investigated for texts to teen - 148,556 views
12 - Disney 'healthy gumbo' panned by locals - 125,392 views
13 - Northshore valedictorian can't walk over beard - 122,933 views
14 - Shark sighted in Lake Pontchartrain - 113,070 views
15 - Laura Buchtel announces she's leaving - 112,144 views
16 - Two dead in I-10 Service Road accident - 105,233 views
17 - Pikachu statue mysteriously appears in Garden District - 103,916 views
18 - 200 Hammond residents rescued from floodwaters - 99,686 views
19 - Alton Sterling shot by Baton Rouge police - 99,174 views
20 - Will Smith shot and killed 98,895
