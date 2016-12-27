Most viewed stories of 2016 on WWLTV.com

The most viewed stories of 2016 ran the gamut from tragedy to scandal to silliness and even a key departure from WWL-TV. They are ranked by the amount of views received, some of which is skewed by social media and Google rankings.

This is a list of the most viewed stories on WWLTV.com in 2016 - to date.



The list includes many of the sad stories that made the news during the year locally, from floods to shootings, violence and scandal.

The list is what was viewed the most by our viewers. It includes some very light stories among the more serious ones. Often, this happens as a result of a story that will go viral. There is also the issue of major stories like the Will Smith shooting, being carried over a series of reports vs. just one story for that Pikachu statue that showed up in the Garden District.These again are ranked by how often they were viewed, not necessarily by news value, though most of the stories on the list were the biggest of the year.1 - Baton Rouge Police Officers shot - 1,026,056 views

2 - Gun, fight during WWL-TV interview - 490,953 views

3 - Lawmaker wants to license, regulate Cajun Navy - 301,111 views

4 - 90 percent of homes in Denham Springs flooded - 267,469 views

5 - JP deputy shoots gun-wielding teen in warehouse - 224,677 views

6 - Oil refinery fire at Motiva plant - 212,075 views

7 - JP officer shot, killed on Manhattan Blvd. - 185,960 views

8 - Raising Cane's manager killed in robbery attempt - 159,959 views

9 - Hundreds stranded on I-12 during flood - 154,099 views

10 - What the amendments on the ballot mean - 151,381 views

11 - Mike Yenni investigated for texts to teen - 148,556 views

12 - Disney 'healthy gumbo' panned by locals - 125,392 views

13 - Northshore valedictorian can't walk over beard - 122,933 views

14 - Shark sighted in Lake Pontchartrain - 113,070 views

15 - Laura Buchtel announces she's leaving - 112,144 views

16 - Two dead in I-10 Service Road accident - 105,233 views

17 - Pikachu statue mysteriously appears in Garden District - 103,916 views

18 - 200 Hammond residents rescued from floodwaters - 99,686 views

19 - Alton Sterling shot by Baton Rouge police - 99,174 views

20 - Will Smith shot and killed 98,895

(© 2016 WWL)