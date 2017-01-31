'Your brother is not okay': family wants answers after man killed in Tangipahoa jail

Tommy Smith (Photo: family members)

AMITE, La. -- The family of a man who was found murdered in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, just hours after being booked there, says they believe multiple errors, and people, are behind the death.

"My brother got in his truck," said Bridget Varnado. "He said, 'Bye Sissy, I love you,' and I said, 'Are you okay?' and did I need to go with him and he said, 'I'll call you when I get up there.' I said okay but he never called."

Varnado is recounting the last conversation she had with her brother, Tommy Smith, on Monday morning.

She said he was meeting his probation officer to address an allegation that he had a Facebook page, which is a violation of probation for a sexual battery conviction. Just before 9 p.m., she missed a call from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. When she called back, she learned her brother had been booked there.

Then, another call came from the Sheriff's Office at 5 a.m.

"They said there was an incident, is what they called it. And he said, 'Your brother is not okay,'" said Varnado, "And I said what do you mean not okay? And he said, 'Not okay, not here.' And I said why and what happened?"

The Sheriff's Office says there was a disturbance among the inmates and when jail staff responded, Smith was in need of immediate medical attention. Despite CPR efforts, Smith, a father of two, couldn't be revived.

"My brother was murdered in your jail, your jail, and where were your guards when they were killing him," asked Varnado, "You're supposed to have somebody there to check on them. Where are they at?"

Smith's family also claims he was put in danger from the moment the bars shut behind him because jail staff placed Smith in a general population pod instead of the unit set aside for sex offenders.

Too many errors, they say, that cost their loved one his life.

"That's not fair and they just can't come say sorry because guess what, you can't give him back to me," said Varnado.

We could not get a comment on the family's claims from authorities due to the on-going investigation.

The Coroner's Office is expected to have official cause of death results Wednesday morning.

