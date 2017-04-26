13 UL football players arrested on felony theft charges

UL Ragin Cajuns

LAFAYETTE, La. -- UL football coach Mark Hudspeth and athletic director Bryan Maggard both apologized Wednesday for 13 football players at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft, as new details emerged in the case.

Among the items allegedly stolen from another student's Huger Hall dorm room, according to a property list report obtained from the ULPD, were: One Xbox game system, the Xbox games “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Metal Gear,” an LG-brand TV, a gold chain, an Aeropostale-brand watch, three pairs of Jordan shoes, two pairs of Adidas shoes, a Nike backpack, four pairs of boxers, eight-and-a-half pairs of socks, three coats, three dollar bills, a Ragin’ Cajuns hat, one ski cap, one pair of jeans, one belt, a training speed ladder, a toenail clipper and one bottle of hair lotion.

UL police Lt. Billy Abrams on Wednesday squashed a circulating rumor that the incident was a prank. “Based on our investigation,” he said, “this was not a prank.”

“On behalf of our football program," Hudspeth said, "I would like to apologize to Cajun Nation and the university. We do not condone the behavior that was represented and we expect higher standards of our student-athletes.

"We work diligently every day to guide, educate and develop these young men, so it is disappointing when we do not meet those standards."

Hudspeth's statement, released Wednesday morning by UL's sports information department, ended by saying "we will be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course."

Maggard, new to the job this year, also was apologetic and reiterated that such behavior is not condoned.

"We recognize that all of our coaches work very hard to try to educate and guide and mentor our student-athletes," Maggard said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, "and it's obviously disappointing when conduct that's not appropriate to what we stand for occurs.

"But we will absolutely get through it. We'll move forward. We will respect the legal process, and know it will play its way out, and we'll go from there."

Maggard declined to comment on any of the details regarding the case, but he did address the UL athletic department's view of the matter.

"Certainly we're disappointed in the behavior and the choices of our young men," he said, "but we will work through this."

The athletic department and Hudspeth announced Tuesday night that the 13 players were suspended indefinitely "for a violation of team rules," according to a release from the school's sports information department.

According to a separate release from the UL Lafayette Police Department, several students conspired to enter a dorm room in Huger Hall on April 5 to take the personal belongings of one of the occupants.

Thirteen students entered the room and took "several items belonging to the victim totaling approximately $2,400," the ULPD release states.

Video surveillance was obtained during the investigation and led to the identification of the 13 suspects, all of whom are on UL's current football roster:

Matthew Aaron Barnes, 22;

Joseph J. Dillon, 20;

Robert G. Handy-Hunt, 20;

Denarius D. Howard, 22;

Jarvis D. Jeffries, 20;

Ladarrius Tyquan Kidd, 21;

Terik Miller, 20;

Damar'ren Cordaier Mitchell, 20;

Trey Paul Ragas, 20;

Simeon G. Thomas, 23;

Levarious Varnado, 20;

D'Aquin J. Withrow, 23;

Jordan E. Wright, 21.

After consultation with the district attorney's office, arrest warrants were obtained and the students were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft.

The 13 students turned themselves in to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and cooperated throughout the investigation, according to ULPD.

All stolen items were recovered by UL police, the ULPD release states.

