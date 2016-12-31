Baby Cakes celebrate 2017 with free lifetime passes, tuition giveaway

Courtesy the New Orleans Baby Cakes

NEW ORLEANS -- Want free life-time passes to the Baby Cakes? Well, if you're old enough to read this you're out of luck.

The New Orleans Baby Cakes have declared 2017 as the year of the Baby Cake and are giving lifetime passes to all Louisiana babies born this year.

On top of that, one lucky fan will receive full tuition to a four-year state school of their choice 18 years from now.

To register, go to the Baby Cakes' website.

