Big winners from this year's Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo

The tiny community of Grand Isle, Louisiana owns the oldest saltwater fishing competition in the nation. So how good was this year’s rodeo?

A shortage of tarpon had Grand Isle anglers concerned but like someone opening an underwater gate, the big silver kings showed up just in time.



Bruce Dodd of Clinton’s fish tipped the scale at just under a hundred pounds, but it was Cade Candies with his 163-pound, 12 ounce catch who took first place in the tarpon division.



But the fish that stole the show was Dr. J.J. Tabor’s all time rodeo record breaking Warsaw Grouper ,a 383-pound, 2 ounce monster from 600 feet of water south of Lake Charles When officially accepted by the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association, it will also break his own previous state record 359-10 ounce pounder, set in 2008.

