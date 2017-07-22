Boys Eastbank All-stars win state, head to regionals

The 11 and 12-year-old Eastbank All-Stars will head to the Little League Regionals in Waco, Texas. The boys actually lost a game at the State Tournament by the 10 run rule, but then rallied to win three straight to take the State Championship.

It will take four wins to claim the Regional Championship in Waco, if the Eastbank All-Stars can do that, they'll head to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

