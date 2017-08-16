Cheeky articles point out Mercedes-Benz Stadium's Chick-fil-A will be closed on Sundays

ATLANTA -- Okayyy. We get it.

Ever since the Falcons' heartbreaking 34-28 Super Bowl loss earlier this year, Patriots and Saints fans alike have jumped at any opportunity to poke a little fun at Atlanta's expense.

This time seems no different.

The new joke this go 'round is Atlanta's brand-spanking new football stadium includes Chick-fil-A as a food option, but, true to the local company's policy, it'll be closed on Sundays. The same day as many of the Falcons' home games.

The situation seems to have made headlines after it was pointed out by ESPN reporter Darren Rovell via Twitter.

Zaxby's now the official chicken of the Falcons. That doesn't mean Chick Fil-A isn't in the new stadium. It is closed on Sundays, however. pic.twitter.com/TfCIa3rz5T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2017

After that, publications like the Boston Globe (land of the New England Patriots) and Louisiana paper The Advocate (which covers Saints territory) quickly jumped on board to point it out.

"Atlanta and Chick-fil-A go together like football and Sundays — the only issue is the Sundays part," The Advocate opened their article.

According to the Falcons' 2017 schedule, the team is slated to play 10 home games this season, with seven of them scheduled for Sunday. That means Falcons fans will have limited opportunities to enjoy the fried chicken and waffle fries on game days.

But being closed on Sundays is a tradition Chick-fil-A has followed since Truett Cathy opened the first restaurant in Hapeville in 1946. Having worked seven days a week in a restaurant open 24 hours, Cathy saw the importance of closing on Sundays so employees could have a day of rest and worship if they chose to.

Fans will still have plenty of other (equally-delicious) food options to choose from, though, and there will be other non-Sunday events held in the stadium, so it's not that big a deal.

Plus, we seriously doubt the lack of Chick-fil-A on Sundays will have an effect on the Falcons' football season. 😏

Here's a look at some of the other food available at the stadium:

